April 6, 2022
- Christopher Alan Bracey, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Boone J. Hopkins, interim president of Converse College, in South Carolina, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Walt Jacobs, dean of the College of Social Sciences at San José State University, in California, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, East Bay.
- Shari McMahan, provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, San Bernardino, has been chosen as president of Eastern Washington University.
- Sonny Perdue, former governor of Georgia and U.S. secretary of agriculture, has been appointed president of the University System of Georgia.
- Julie H. Sullivan, president of the University of St. Thomas, in Minnesota, has been named president of Santa Clara University, in California.
- Steve K. Stoute, vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at DePaul University, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Canisius College, in New York.
- Cathy Young, executive director of Boston Conservatory at Berklee and senior vice president of Berklee College of Music, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of Moore College of Art & Design, in Pennsylvania.
