New Presidents or Provosts: Berkeley College, Butler U, College of Saint Benedict/Saint John’s U, Kennesaw State U, Lane CC, Mid-America Christian University, Northwest College, Saint Martin’s U, San Diego College of Continuing Education

Doug Lederman
April 22, 2022
 
  • Brooke Barnett, interim provost at Butler University, in Indiana, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. Norbert College, in Wisconsin, has been named president of Saint Martin’s University, in Washington.
  • Brian J. Bruess, president of St. Norbert College, in Wisconsin, has been chosen as president of College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University, in Minnesota.
  • Stephanie Bulger, vice chancellor for instructional services at the San Diego Community College District, in California, has been selected as president of Lane Community College, in Oregon.
  • Reverend Phil Greenwald, executive pastor of administration and chief financial officer at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, in Oklahoma, has been appointed president of Mid-America Christian University, also in Oklahoma.
  • Tina King, assistant superintendent/vice president of student affairs at Southwestern College, in California, has been selected as president of the San Diego College of Continuing Education, also in California.
  • Diane Recinos, interim president of Berkeley College, in New York, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Kathy Schwaig, interim president of Kennesaw State University, in Georgia, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Lisa Watson, interim president of Northwest College, in Wyoming, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Doug Lederman

