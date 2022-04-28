Capital Campaign Watch: Colgate, LaGuardia CC, Monmouth (Ill.), Penn State, U of Evansville
April 28, 2022
Starting Off
- Colgate University launched a campaign to raise $1 billion. The university has already raised $410 million.
- University of Evansville started a campaign to raise $125 million. The university has already raised $76 million.
Wrapping Up
- LaGuardia Community College raised $15 million in a campaign it started last year. All the funds will be used to help students whose education was hurt by the pandemic. The goal was $10 million, which was met, and which set up a $5 million gift from an anonymous donor.
- Monmouth College, in Illinois, has raised $75.4 million in a campaign that started in 2019. The original goal was $75 million, and the campaign is still running for eight more months.
- Pennsylvania State University raised $2.17 billion in a six-year campaign. The original goal was $2.1 billion.
