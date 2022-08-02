Tenure Awarded at… Columbus State, U of Hawai‘i at Hilo

By

Scott Jaschik
August 2, 2022

Columbus State University

  • Parul Acharya, teacher education, leadership and counseling
  • Andrew Donofrio, communication
  • Rebecca Gerdes-McClain, English
  • Anna Hart, teacher education, leadership and counseling
  • Hanna Lainas, teacher education, leadership and counseling
  • Dae Woo Lee, politics, philosophy and public administration
  • Gwendolyn Miller, nursing
  • Joseph Miller, English
  • Wen Shi, accounting and finance
  • Natalia Temesgen, English
  • Scott Wilkerson, English

University of Hawai‘i at Hilo

  • John Burns, natural and health sciences
  • Todd Inouye, business and economics
  • Chun Fang Kuo, student affairs
  • Travis Mandel, natural and health sciences
  • Justina Mattos, arts and sciences
  • Alexander Nagurney, arts and sciences
  • Donna Ohora, librarian
  • Grady Weyenberg, natural and health sciences
  • Nicole Young, pharmacy

Scott Jaschik

