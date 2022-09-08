New Programs: IT, Statistics, Truck Driving
September 8, 2022
- Ohio Dominican University is starting majors in cybersecurity, data science and information technology.
- Purdue University is starting an online master of science in applied statistics.
- South Georgia Technical College has started a certificate program for people who need a restricted Class A and Class B license.
