New Programs: Education, Supply Chain Logistics, Quantum Computing
September 19, 2022
- Eastern Florida State College is starting two new tracks in its science teaching B.S.: one for teaching chemistry in grades six to 12 and one for middle school science teaching.
- Franklin University is starting an M.Ed. program.
- Mississippi State University is starting a new major in supply chain logistics.
- University of Maryland at College Park is starting a graduate certificate in quantum computing.
