What the Voters Decided
In the wee hours of Wednesday, control of Congress remained unclear. The consequences for higher education could be significant.
Tuesday was Election Day, but as Wednesday dawned, many key races—and the all-important question of who would control Congress—remained in doubt. That outcome will be significant for colleges, their employees and their students and when the votes are finally tallied, we'll tell you what they mean for higher education.
Amid the uncertainty, some things were clear. Most of the key Congressional players on higher education, Democrats and Republicans alike, won re-election. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington State, won re-election, for instance. She has been the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and faced a tougher than expected re-election bid.
At the same time, many in higher education were watching the states.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, easily won re-election. He has feuded with Florida academics over many new laws he supported that many professors said violate academic freedom.
In Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected governor. He has vowed to improve job training in high schools and after.
In Massachusetts, Maura Healey was elected governor. A Democrat, she said she would continue to call on President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt held by borrowers. She also called for more spending on community colleges, which she called a "major driver of economic mobility."
There were also referenda on the ballots. In Los Angeles, voters were considering $5.3 billion in campus renovations for the Los Angeles Community College District. The Los Angeles Times said early returns indicated that voters were "leaning toward" passing the measure, which requires 55 percent to pass.
This article will be updated Wednesday as results continue to emerge.
Trending Stories
- U.S. election results for 2022 and implications for higher ed
- The insights gained by forcing students to cheat in class (opinion)
- Cal Poly Humboldt President Apologizes for Title IX Remarks
- Speaker Leana Wen Backs Out of Public Health Meeting
- Sasse to Earn More Than $1 Million Annually as Florida President
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Welcome events make the transition to hybrid
- Make a difference: collaboration and participation in arts-led research
- Helping doctoral students build international connections
- Digital first: how to use AI to enhance customer service in universities
- Teaching within virtual reality worlds: what, why and when
Most Shared Stories
- Ratings and bias against women, over time
- Some HBCUs strive for R-1 status with record research dollars
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Plagiarism and the use of text spinners in class assignments (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UC San Diego suspends instructor for racist comments
in the Classroom
Course on Whiteness