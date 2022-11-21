7 Surprising and Significant Student Tech Use Stats to Know

Technology-focused campus administrators should keep seven survey findings in mind when prioritizing efforts, as our infographic shows.

Melissa Ezarik
November 21, 2022
When asked about on-campus experiences, wants and needs, especially through anonymous surveys, students tell it like it is. And as much as experienced higher ed leaders may think they can predict responses, student perspectives may lean a different way.

The technology-focused Student Voice survey of 2,000 college undergraduates, for example, found that:

  • Tech-related glitches and interruptions in online courses have happened rarely or never for nearly half of students.
  • Even students at campuses with very reliable Wi-Fi may want to see improvements in that area.
  • Learning in the metaverse has zero appeal for one-third of respondents.

Scroll down for seven less expected academic-related findings from the survey, which was conducted Sept. 19 to 27 by Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse with support from Kaplan.

Student Voice explores higher education from the perspective of students, providing unique insights on their attitudes and opinions. Kaplan provides funding and insights to support Inside Higher Ed’s coverage of student polling data from College Pulse. Inside Higher Ed maintains editorial independence and full discretion over its coverage.

