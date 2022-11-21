When asked about on-campus experiences, wants and needs, especially through anonymous surveys, students tell it like it is. And as much as experienced higher ed leaders may think they can predict responses, student perspectives may lean a different way.

Request a free printable (letter-sized) version of this infographic here.

The technology-focused Student Voice survey of 2,000 college undergraduates, for example, found that:

Tech-related glitches and interruptions in online courses have happened rarely or never for nearly half of students.

Even students at campuses with very reliable Wi-Fi may want to see improvements in that area.

Learning in the metaverse has zero appeal for one-third of respondents.

Scroll down for seven less expected academic-related findings from the survey, which was conducted Sept. 19 to 27 by Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse with support from Kaplan.