A man with a beard stands at a podium in front of a PowerPoint with the JED logo on it.
Students Physical & Mental Health
Developing Guidelines for the Aftermath of a Student Suicide

“Postvention” protocols are valuable tools for colleges dealing with a suicide.

Susan H. Greenberg

Pennsylvania capitol building
Government State Policy
Thaw in Pa.’s Budget Freeze Funds 4 State Universities

The funding came with new conditions requiring the institutions to make financial, employment and operations records

A woman in a cap and gown going up the stairs
Students Retention
College Completion Rates Remain Stagnant

After years of incremental but steady growth, six-year completion rates have been at a standstill since 2020.

A racially diverse group of college students attends a lecture.
Opinion
Views
The Next Step in Equity Work

Prioritizing community college transfer students is the next, necessary step for four-year colleges, Charlotte Gullic