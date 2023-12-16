You have /5 articles left.
The following news articles ran in the past week:
- The University of Virginia expanded free tuition for state residents.
- A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for clarity on the FAFSA launch.
- Inflation for U.S. colleges rose 4 percent in FY2023, the second highest rate since 2008.
- Medical schools enrolled a more diverse class this year.
