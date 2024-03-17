You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.
The following news articles ran in the past week:
- The University of Texas at Austin reinstated a standardized testing requirement for admission.
- The U.S. Education Department started sending colleges financial aid data.
- Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin signed bills prohibiting public institutions from giving preference to legacy applicants.
Most Popular
Want articles like this sent straight to your inbox?Subscribe to a Newsletter