The U.S. Education Department began sending financial aid data to a limited number of colleges over the weekend and expects to send the crucial information to more institutions soon, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The report suggests that the department may finally be on track to give colleges the data they need to make financial aid offers to students seeking to enroll next fall, amid the agency's botched roll-out of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid that has threatened to derail the college-going plans of many low- and middle-income learners.

The numerous delays in the availability of the revamped form subsequently delayed when the government is able to give college officials the Institutional Student Information Records they need to develop financial aid packages ahead of the traditional May 1 deadline for making admissions and financial aid offers.

The department promised early this month that it would "begin transmitting batches" of the records in the "first half of March," and would catch up with the majority of data "in the weeks following" the initial batches.