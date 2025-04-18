Many faculty think they don’t have the time or innate skills to be an effective mentor. But that’s not true, argues Maria Wisdom in How to Mentor Anyone in Academia.

More than half of college students believe professors should take on a mentoring role to support their career development, according to a 2024 Inside Higher Ed survey. And a 2023 report from the American Council on Education showed that informal and formal mentoring can broaden pathways to graduate education for students, particularly those from historically marginalized backgrounds.

But few faculty members receive formal training on how to be an effective mentor while also balancing teaching, research and publishing responsibilities. That’s only getting more difficult as faculty navigate a changing—and increasingly uncertain—higher education landscape marked by intensifying political scrutiny, ever-shrinking budgets, increased workloads and fewer academic job prospects for their students.

“The conditions for mentoring continue to deteriorate,” said Maria Wisdom, assistant vice provost for faculty advancement at Duke University. “At the same time, there’s never been a greater need for truly impactful mentoring, and I think there has never been a moment at which it’s clear that we need to learn to support people without having all the answers.”

After a decade working as an English professor at Columbia College, Wisdom turned her focus to coaching early and midcareer faculty across disciplines. She also leads mentoring workshops for faculty looking to improve their mentorship of junior researchers, scholars and colleagues.

Last month, she published How to Mentor Anyone in Academia (Princeton University Press), a practical guide aimed at demystifying what it means to be a mentor. Inside Higher Ed spoke with Wisdom about some of the advice she lays out in the book and how it may help mentors—and mentees—navigate the higher education sector’s uncertain future.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How did your experiences as a mentee and mentor shape your approach to mentoring?

A: Looking back, the mentorship I received was only OK. Every now and then it was really helpful. But I can also think of multiple instances in my professional trajectory where things could have gone differently and better if I would have had more effective mentoring.

Many years later, after I had left the professoriate, I was working at Duke—first as a graduate adviser and then as a certified coach, working first with grad students and then with faculty. It was through that professional training—which was a very different kind of training than what I received in my graduate education—that I was able to understand what it means to be a professional helper and how many different roles we can occupy when we’re professional helpers. And all of those roles overlap in some way with mentoring.

That awareness helped me realize that the majority of faculty mentors just don’t have the time or bandwidth or resources to be thoughtful about those role distinctions and what it means to actually mentor somebody in a certain context at a certain time.

Q: In the book you write about three different approaches to mentoring: mentoring with a heart, a backbone and like a coach. Can you describe the difference between those approaches and how mentors can employ all three?

A: They’re all connected and they’re all important.

All effective leaders need to have both backbone—which means firmness, rigor and consistency—and heart, which is empathy, understanding and kindness. A good leader balances these two things out at the same time, and rarely is a leader a natural in both areas.

Maybe they aren’t good at giving feedback, don’t establish clear expectations at the outset of the relationship or don’t have a system of regular check-ins with their mentee. Those are all elements of backbone. Or maybe they’re not putting enough heart into it. They may set clear expectations and give regular feedback, but they’re kind of insensitive to the needs of the mentee, or they’re just not very empathetic, and so I think you need to have both.

And that’s where coaching comes in. Coaching is a structured conversation, one in which you need to be fully present and empathetic. So that’s how I see coaching, marrying both aspects of backbone and heart.

Q: What are some of the common misconceptions about what it takes to be an effective academic mentor? What does it take to be an effective mentor?

A: There’s this prevailing assumption among many academics that mentoring is just something you naturally figure out how to do as you go along. Faculty either mentor the way they’ve been mentored, or they mentor in opposition to an ineffective way they were mentored. I also see too much of what I call mentor impostor syndrome in the academy, which is this faulty assumption that you can only mentor people in the same discipline as you or who follow the same career path as you.

We tend to underestimate the power all of us have to be helpful to each other’s professional growth in ways that have nothing to do with disciplinary expertise. Those are things like active listening, cultivating empathy, basic coaching skills and doing more listening and active questioning than talking at somebody.

We need to stop assuming that mentoring is something you’re born with and instead think of it as a set of skills, competencies and even an entire worldview that can help you be helpful to anyone. It’s not about pouring knowledge into an empty vessel. It’s about being a facilitator and creating the space to ask provocative questions that are going to help somebody remember just how talented and resourceful they are.

Q: How does effective mentoring benefit students and higher education more broadly?

A: Good mentorship is upending, to some extent, all these hierarchies we have in higher education, where professors are the fountain of all knowledge, holding all the power, and graduate students are more like apprentices or vessels to be filled with that knowledge. It’s charging mentees with a much greater responsibility for their own learning, growth and development.

That may seem like a big burden to place on the shoulders of a mentee. But if a grad student learns during their degree program how to be reflective about their own professional needs, how to ask for help in a respectful and effective manner, and how to set clear goals and work toward them in small steps, they’re going to be set up for success for the rest of their career.

Q: The higher education landscape is changing, with faculty jobs and funding becoming more scarce. How do these realities make mentoring more challenging?

A: Often, people aren’t taking on mentoring roles because they simply feel like they don’t have enough time. Meetings are rushed, or maybe the mentor is distracted while mentees are in their office. And that’s just a microcosm of a larger deterioration of relationships across our society.

Nobody in higher ed has the answers about what’s going to happen three months from now, let alone three years from now. But that doesn’t mean we just give up and stop supporting my junior faculty or my graduate students. We need to think about how we can help them learn and grow even in the midst of this type of environment. And that’s the kind of mentoring that my book is trying to encourage people to adopt.

Q: How can mentors help students navigate the changing academic job market?

A: In academia, we still tend to assume that not only are there academic jobs to be had, but that people will stay in the same career their entire 30- to 40-year career. For plenty of senior faculty, that has been their life experience, but we can’t assume anymore. Mentors aren’t doing their students any favors by preparing them for these linear, stable, nearly nonexistent career paths. Mentors need to think about how they can support people in being nimble and adaptable in the face of unpredictable change.

We need to make our students comfortable with trying new things, taking risks, being proactive and building relationships. These are all things that will help them to weather change. Every now and then I’ll hear about a faculty member or adviser who didn’t want their student doing an internship because it had nothing to do with their dissertation and [would] make it take longer to finish the program; they see it as a distraction. But for some of those students, internships were the most valuable thing they did in graduate school, because it led directly to their first nonacademic job after graduation.

Q: How can mentors support themselves and each other in trying to improve mentoring?

A: Improving mentoring can’t just happen by improving one relationship at a time. We need to think about how to build cultures that support excellent, effective mentoring. Too often, mentoring is still practiced in isolation and faculty are shy to talk publicly about their mentoring experiences. That’s kind of silly, because I think you could have many faculty members in a single program all dealing with the same mentoring challenges. But because they never sit down to compare notes, they don’t even realize it.

I talk in the book about the importance of chairs and associate deans normalizing conversations about faculty mentoring. Faculty members should ask themselves when the last time faculty, graduate student mentoring or new faculty mentoring was on the agenda over the past year.

These conversations are rarely happening. There’s a need for mentoring mentors. And very often, they are your peers or somebody you consider a professional mentor. There’s a lot of strength in learning to build these informal networks of support.

Mentor burnout is also a big problem. If you’re trying to mentor somebody and you’re showing up with dark circles under your eyes at every meeting, your mentee is going to assume that’s necessary for success in the academy. Faculty need to model wellness and self-care, not just in mentoring, but in just about every area of their lives.

Q: Does your book offer any advice for mentees?

A: Yes. This book actually grew out of a course that I taught for graduate students, which addressed how to get the most out of mentoring relationships.

Most graduate students haven’t had the opportunity or the luxury to sit and think about what a good mentor is or how they’ll advocate to get better mentoring. At the end of every chapter, I have a little section called takeaways for mentees, including one section on how to accept and use feedback. There’s also another on how to build an informal mentoring network if you’re not getting enough from your formal mentors.

I wrote this book for mentees as well as mentors.