You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Australia and Canada have relinquished their status as preferred international education destinations, with globally mobile students turning instead to the United States.

Times Higher Ed Logo

A survey by global services company IDP Education suggests that policy volatility in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom is unsettling international enrollments, as 41 percent of prospective students reconsider their study abroad plans.

The U.S. appears to have been the main beneficiary, claiming top spot in a league table of first-choice destinations—up from fourth place the last time the survey was conducted, in August 2023. The surge in U.S. popularity has occurred mainly at the expense of Canada, which tumbled from joint first to fourth place.

Most Popular

Australia also lost ground, slipping from equal first to second on the league table, with the U.K. retaining third place.

The survey, the latest iteration of IDP’s Emerging Futures series of studies, collated the views of more than 11,500 prospective and current international students from 117 countries. The findings suggest that many people consider the U.S., with the looming possibility of a second Trump presidency, to be a more reliable education prospect than its anglophone rivals.

IDP Education chief executive Tennealle O’Shannessy said the results demonstrated the impact of “visa and policy disruption” in destination countries.

“Demand is inevitably being affected, and it is increasingly difficult for driven and bright students across the world to pursue their global goals,” she said.

The findings come as Canada implements a new cap on student visas, and as Australia implements new visa processing policies that have put extra obstacles in the way of students from Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America. Meanwhile, the U.K. has barred graduate students from bringing dependents with them for the duration of their courses, and is reviewing its post-study work visa.

Simon Emmett, chief executive of recruitment arm IDP Connect, said students were determined to bring their “global study dreams” to life.

“But [they] are sensitive to policy changes,” he said. “Governments in the U.K., Australia and Canada need to provide clarity on international student policies in order to maintain the competitive advantage they have in this global industry.”

Survey participants ranked the U.S. highest for quality of education, graduate employment opportunities and value for money. They considered the “availability of graduate employment schemes” to be a hallmark of educational quality, alongside institutional reputation and ranking and diversity of academic programs.

Demand for jobs in the destination countries was generally considered more important than demand at home, the survey found.

Next Story

Woman helping a female student with a paper
Opinion
Career Advice
I’m Chairing My First Dissertation. What Do I Do?

Many faculty members moving into a position that requires guiding doctoral students through the dissertation process

Written By

John Ross for Times Higher Education

Found In

Academics

More from International Students in U.S.

A magnifying glass inspects a college application over a silhouette of a man with a backpack and a map of the world
Global International Students in U.S.
Gaming the Student Visa System

As international recruitment markets shift to South Asia, some colleges are swamped with fake applications and last-m

The flags of China and India, unfurled next to one another.
Opinion
Views
The ‘Fourth Wave’ of International Student Mobility

COVID effects, shifts from China to India, protectionist policies, and growing attention to employability and retenti

An orange map of the world with arrows from countries to a campus building in the U.S.
Global International Students in U.S.
A ‘Near-Record’ International Student Surge

U.S.