Carol Ash, dean of the School of Health, Wellness and Public Safety at Central New Mexico Community College, has been named vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Kelly M. Austin, vice president for commonwealth campuses and executive chancellor at Pennsylvania State University–University Park, has been chosen as senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in Florida.

Elizabeth R. Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation at the University of Arizona, has been appointed president of Utah State University.

Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt, dean of University College and first-year experience at Mississippi Valley State University, has been selected as president of Jarvis Christian University, in Texas.

Darcy L. Medica, director of academic affairs at Pennsylvania State University’s Schuylkill Haven campus, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Cobleskill.

Randall Whittaker, pro vice chancellor academic at Leeds Arts University, in Britain, has been selected as principal and chief executive officer of Rose Bruford College, also in Britain.

