You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Amanuel Gebru, vice president of instruction and student services at Moorpark College, in California, has been named president of Los Angeles City College, also in California. (Note: This item has been updated to correct the name of the new president at Los Angeles City College.)

Rodney Hanley, president of Lake Superior State University, in Michigan, has been selected as president of Northeastern State University, in Oklahoma.

Elizabeth Johnson, chief academic officer and provost at Post University, in Connecticut, has been appointed provost of the American Public University System, in West Virginia.

Most Popular

Salvador Hector Ochoa, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at San Diego State University, in California, has been chosen as president of Texas A&M University–San Antonio.

Pamela E. Scott-Johnson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Monmouth University, in New Jersey, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Spelman College, in Georgia.

Jay Simmons, vice president for institutional advancement at Saint Paul School of Theology, in Kansas, has been named president there.

Next Story

MCCC and Rider students walk together on Rider University's campus in New Jersey.
Student Success The College Experience
Positive Partnership: Housing for Community College Students

Rider University will partner with Mercer County Community College to provide room and board services to MCCC student

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

More from Executive Leadership

Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks at Stanford's 2021 commencement
Governance Executive Leadership
Though Cleared of Misconduct, Stanford President Resigns

Marc Tessier-Lavigne is stepping down following an investigation that found he had no knowledge or intent of research

Bill McRaven, a white man with gray hair wearing a suit, speaks at NACUBO
Governance Executive Leadership
College President as the ‘Toughest Job’? Military Hero Doubles Down

William McRaven reiterates his view about how hard it is to be a campus leader.

Mildred García speaking at her inauguration at Cal State Dominguez Hills. She is wearing academic regalia and sunglasses.
Faculty Issues
New Chancellor Selected for California State University System

Mildred García, president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, will be the next CSU chance