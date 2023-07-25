You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Amanuel Gebru, vice president of instruction and student services at Moorpark College, in California, has been named president of Los Angeles City College, also in California. (Note: This item has been updated to correct the name of the new president at Los Angeles City College.)

Rodney Hanley, president of Lake Superior State University, in Michigan, has been selected as president of Northeastern State University, in Oklahoma.

Elizabeth Johnson, chief academic officer and provost at Post University, in Connecticut, has been appointed provost of the American Public University System, in West Virginia.

Salvador Hector Ochoa, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at San Diego State University, in California, has been chosen as president of Texas A&M University–San Antonio.

Pamela E. Scott-Johnson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Monmouth University, in New Jersey, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Spelman College, in Georgia.

Jay Simmons, vice president for institutional advancement at Saint Paul School of Theology, in Kansas, has been named president there.