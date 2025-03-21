Tracking Congress’s Higher Ed Bills

Welcome Inside Higher Ed's legislation tracker, a database of the key higher-ed related bills lawmakers have proposed in Congress. Few will likely become law, but the proposals offer insights into how Republicans and Democrats want to reshape the sector.

So far, lawmakers have proposed 31 bills that would directly impact colleges and universities.

You can search the database below to learn more about each proposal. The current session of Congress runs through the end of 2026 which means this list will grow. We’ll update the database regularly, so please check back for updates.

Questions, comments or think we're missing a bill? Email jessica.blake@insidehighered.com.

The database was last updated March 20.

