Texas state capitol building

Texas’s spending on higher education shot up in 2024.

Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

States collectively allocated $11.7 billion (or 10.2 percent) more for higher education in the 2024 fiscal year than they did in 2023, significantly outpacing the rate of inflation and more than compensating for the continuing decline in federal recovery funds distributed through state governments, initial data from the annual Grapevine study from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association show.

The states spent a total of $126.452 billion in 2024, up from $114.734 billion in 2023. The figures provided by SHEEO are not adjusted for inflation, so the 10.2 percent increase represented by that change needs to be considered alongside an inflation rate that is expected to be near 3 percent in 2024. These data are preliminary, with some states reporting estimates rather than final figures.

Federal stimulus funds channeled to higher education through states dropped by about half from 2023 to 2024, from $1.635 billion to $801 million. Including the state-distributed stimulus funding, support for higher education grew by 9.4 percent from 2023.

Nineteen states increased their spending by at least 10 percent from 2023 to 2024, while nine states and the District of Columbia showed declines in spending.

Some of the states showing the largest funding increases are those where higher education has been under political scrutiny—and in some cases attack.

Florida spent 16.6 percent more on higher education in 2024 than in 2023, increasing its funding to $7.168 billion from $6.146 billion. Texas lifted its spending on higher education by a whopping 46 percent in 2024, but that included a one-time investment of $3 billion to create a new endowment for public universities.

Other states with increases of roughly 20 percent included Nevada (19.9 percent), New Mexico (19.2 percent), North Dakota (20.1 percent), South Carolina (24.2 percent) and Utah (21.8 percent).

State support for higher education declined by 12.3 percent in Vermont and by 8.7 percent in the much-larger Pennsylvania.

State2019 State Support2023 State + Stimulus2024 State + Stimulus% Change, 2023 to 2024
Alabama          1,631,237,756            3,051,174,272               2,256,969,038-26.0%
Alaska             352,493,923               319,785,930                  337,577,435 5.6%
Arizona             905,535,400            1,397,700,100               1,395,612,500-0.1%
Arkansas             996,489,943            1,080,876,566               1,113,670,4393.0%
Calif.        15,435,163,945          20,472,263,422            21,672,255,3095.9%
Colorado          1,000,814,344            1,337,159,073               1,508,355,69412.8%
Connecticut          1,203,274,806            1,936,307,295               1,867,986,492-3.5%
Delaware             247,384,870               275,748,870                  284,350,5683.1%
Florida          5,376,596,509            6,146,368,404               7,167,947,46916.6%
Georgia          3,673,135,156            4,949,007,413               4,719,585,244-4.6%
Hawaii             778,347,851               901,687,772                  878,082,011-2.6%
Idaho             506,520,681               659,311,439                  702,089,3006.5%
Illinois          4,255,256,541            5,390,687,590               5,643,674,7344.7%
Indiana          1,849,459,088            1,915,994,324               2,026,685,4825.8%
Iowa             815,470,080               885,596,303                  899,770,7871.6%
Kansas             806,027,217            1,008,945,356               1,131,734,79712.2%
Kentucky          1,156,701,400            1,484,046,289               1,444,278,289-2.7%
Louisiana          1,177,144,207            1,478,999,745               1,648,469,50911.5%
Maine             308,450,738               390,424,176                  395,913,7011.4%
Maryland          2,068,804,092            2,951,409,255               3,316,670,71612.4%
Massachusetts          1,664,231,299            2,186,641,057               2,546,803,17116.5%
Michigan          1,954,421,700            2,719,779,434               2,764,539,9001.6%
Minnesota          1,631,620,890            1,762,275,777               2,050,259,00016.3%
Mississippi             910,906,619            1,148,448,687               1,178,499,7752.6%
Missouri             998,983,910            1,232,756,172               1,296,467,3255.2%
Montana             244,579,818               285,811,303                  301,375,1085.4%
Nebraska             762,533,014               901,587,028                  896,939,918-0.5%
Nevada             743,977,813               792,496,714                  949,861,24519.9%
New Hampshire             133,314,642               157,220,748                  177,597,57213.0%
New Jersey          2,273,200,000            2,853,751,000               3,176,019,00011.3%
New Mexico             868,610,800            1,230,814,300               1,467,290,20019.2%
New York          6,114,537,039            6,291,499,786               6,664,213,9545.9%
North Carolina          4,317,975,609            5,232,545,093               5,375,927,8382.7%
North Dakota             358,491,256               391,393,275                  470,036,09920.1%
Ohio          2,297,931,327            2,466,603,626               2,744,759,77611.3%
Oklahoma             908,516,745               993,743,064               1,145,070,36015.2%
Oregon             894,489,883            1,154,822,540               1,239,897,7077.4%
Pennsylvania          1,760,283,703            2,241,041,832               2,046,596,295-8.7%
Rhode Island             197,034,373               230,904,102                  252,529,5359.4%
South Carolina          1,137,336,753            1,499,871,871               1,863,455,12024.2%
South Dakota             243,284,466               319,955,552                  334,742,9074.6%
Tennessee          2,036,136,587            2,803,826,948               2,912,690,4943.9%
Texas          7,789,549,519            9,385,138,564            13,773,936,69646.8%
Utah          1,113,971,200            1,533,006,700               1,866,968,80021.8%
Vermont                92,436,355               154,279,232                  135,226,632-12.3%
Virginia          2,121,187,648            3,033,117,888               3,400,015,38312.1%
Washington          2,037,559,000            2,614,648,320               2,937,608,46512.4%
West Virginia             491,888,995               555,216,054                  560,719,3331.0%
Wisconsin          1,573,280,133            1,784,433,014               1,901,389,6016.6%
Wyoming             399,063,271               362,375,229                  410,566,28213.3%
U.S.       92,615,642,914       116,353,498,504          127,253,683,0059.4%
D.C.                99,066,770               136,580,302                  124,422,250-8.9%
Source: Grapevine Report, State Higher Education Executive Officers Association

