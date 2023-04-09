We are thrilled to announce the relaunch of our website, insidehighered.com. This major milestone allows our editorial team to provide even more forward-looking insights and services to the entire higher education community, empowering individuals and organizations to excel and transform learners' lives. We have modernized its design, improved the user experience, added new features and implemented several security upgrades.

What's New

For our readers, we changed the site's navigation and structure to make it easier to explore our extensive coverage and find the news and information most important to you. We streamlined our pages for a smoother, more engaging reading experience, and the website is faster on all types of devices, from laptops to smartphones.

Frequent readers of our publication may notice our new logo on the site. We designed this logo in partnership with Times Higher Education (THE), which acquired Inside Higher Ed last year. The new design aligns the two brands while keeping Inside Higher Ed true to the bold and independent journalism that has defined our publication since our launch nearly 20 years ago.

What Remains

All of Inside Higher Ed’s hallmark news, op-eds, data, analysis and jobseeker services remain free and accessible to all. We will continue to cover all of higher education and write about the diverse topics our readers value. For those readers who have bookmarked specific articles and resources or like to search through our archive, we have brought our entire portfolio to the new site. The login process for members and registered users, including existing login credentials, is the same.

We hope you will take a moment to explore the new site and features today, and we would love to hear your thoughts on our new site. Please send your feedback to [email protected].