The new episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Bryan Alexander, futurist and writer, about the role of artificial intelligence in higher education. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Alexander discusses the emergence of generative AI, its use as a teaching tool and potentially a cheating threat, and the new campus jobs that could emerge. Learn more about The Pulse here.
