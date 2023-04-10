You have /5 articles left.
The new episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Bryan Alexander, futurist and writer, about the role of artificial intelligence in higher education. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Alexander discusses the emergence of generative AI, its use as a teaching tool and potentially a cheating threat, and the new campus jobs that could emerge. Learn more about The Pulse here. ​

Demonstrators walk on a sidewalk next to a parking lot holding green signs that say "On Strike For a Fair Contract"
Faculty Issues Labor & Unionization
A Strike Begins at Chicago State

Faculty members and academic support professionals began striking Monday, the first of what may be several new

Doug Lederman

Artificial Intelligence

