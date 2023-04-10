You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Rutgers University faculty declared a strike Sunday night and are expected to appear on picket lines today.

The strike was called by the faculty unions at the Camden, Newark and New Brunswick campuses. It will be one of the largest faculty strikes in history, and the first ever at Rutgers.

More than 9,000 faculty members as well as part-time lecturers and graduate students are covered by unions on strike. They teach more than 67,000 students.

President Jonathan Holloway said the two sides were making good progress at negotiating a contract and classes would take place today.

The faculty unions disagreed. They released a list of items on which they are negotiating and the status of their proposals.

The unions are affiliated with both the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of Teachers.