Cardinal Stritch University, in Milwaukee, will close at the end of the semester.

Dan Scholz, president of the university, said in a video message that he was “profoundly sad” and “devastated” by what he called a “necessary” decision.

“I wish there was a different path we could pursue. However, the fiscal realities, downward enrollment trends, the pandemic, the need for more resources and the mounting operational and facility challenges presented a no-win situation.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said people on campus were stunned by the news.

“It’s devastating for everyone here,” said Philip Jakobsson, a student who plays on the university’s soccer team.

Cardinal Stritch celebrated its 85th anniversary last year.

The university has suffered enrollment declines recently. It had 2,400 students in 2018—19, but that dropped to 1,400 by fall 2021.