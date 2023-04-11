You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Mark Maddix, a dean at Point Loma Nazarene University, has been fired from the private Christian institution, allegedly for supporting LGBTQ+ rights, according to The Times of San Diego.

Maddix, who had served as the dean for the school of theology and Christian ministry, was reportedly fired last month after he sided with a professor, Melissa Tucker, who was allegedly barred from teaching at PLNU due to her “progressive views on human sexuality,” according to an op-ed that Tucker penned for The Times of San Diego about her exit from the university.

The university and the Church of Nazarene, with which it is affiliated, oppose same-sex relationships.

A university spokesperson told the news website last week that it “cannot provide specific details on personnel issues, especially with the threat of potential litigation,” but it denied that it had terminated Maddix’s employment “based on anything related to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Maddix, who had served as dean at PLNU since 2016, has reportedly retained an attorney, who told The Times of San Diego that he believed Maddix “was wrongfully terminated” and noted that his client would “give the school an opportunity to address the issue” before taking legal action.