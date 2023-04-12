You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

this is the first year for U.S. News & World Report’s law school ranking since Yale University’s law school (and then many other top-ranked law schools) announced a boycott of the rankings. U.S. News may continue to rank them, but they won’t participate.

On Tuesday, U.S. News released its tentative list of the top 14 law schools. Yale’s (which was every previous year’s No. 1) was tied for first with Stanford University. Most of the top 14 are the same (although some are a bit higher or lower than last year).

Most Popular

The final law school rankings are due to be released April 18.

Next Story

A close-up of an hourglass sitting on a desk; behind the hourglass a person's hands rest on a laptop.
Opinion
Views
The Prejudicial Logic of Productivity

Discrimination against disabled faculty members is often dismissed because it’s linked to the academy’s deeply

Written By

Scott Jaschik

Found In

Graduate

More from Quick Takes
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan
Quick Takes
Business Group Backs Expanding Access to Aid