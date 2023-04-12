You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

this is the first year for U.S. News & World Report’s law school ranking since Yale University’s law school (and then many other top-ranked law schools) announced a boycott of the rankings. U.S. News may continue to rank them, but they won’t participate.

On Tuesday, U.S. News released its tentative list of the top 14 law schools. Yale’s (which was every previous year’s No. 1) was tied for first with Stanford University. Most of the top 14 are the same (although some are a bit higher or lower than last year).

The final law school rankings are due to be released April 18.