Drexel University and Salus University are exploring a partnership that would bring together graduate programs in health sciences at both institutions, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

While details on the partnership have yet to be released, both universities announced this week that they are exploring an “affiliation.” A statement on the Drexel website noted the potential of the two institutions to collaborate on non-overlapping programs and promised a virtual briefing on the possible affiliation next week.

A statement from Salus University’s president indicated that certain details of the affiliation still need to be worked out, including the preservation of the Salus name and legacy and what will become of its endowment—raising questions about the scope of the partnership and a possible acquisition.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a formal deal could be inked by late spring or early summer, pending approval from regulators and the governing bodies of both institutions.