You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A seminary in Louisiana fired a professor for offering on Facebook to fly women out of the South to get an abortion, The Guardian reported.

The professor, Greg Williams, is also a volunteer pilot who helps transport people in need of medical care. Though he did not explicitly mention abortion in his post, his phrasing and the regions he referenced made clear what he was talking about.

“If any women need to make an unexpected trip from the south to, say, Illinois or New Mexico or Virginia for reasons that are none of my business, I can provide safe, private air transport that would get you where you need to go and back the same day at a price that will work for you,” he wrote.

Most Popular

Saint Joseph Seminary College, the New Orleans–area institution where he worked, fired Williams in accordance with a policy that prohibits employees from publicly expressing beliefs that go against the teachings of the Catholic church, which is staunchly antiabortion.

Williams, a professor of Greek and Latin, had taught at the seminary for seven years.

Attorneys told Williams that the seminary was within its rights to fire him since Louisiana is an at-will employment state, The Guardian reported.

Next Story

Students at the University of South Florida hold signs supporting diversity.
Faculty Issues Academic Freedom
Ex-Presidents for Academic Freedom

PEN America has convened a group of 100-plus former college presidents to push back on threats to academic freedom as

Written By

Johanna Alonso

More from Quick Takes

Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan