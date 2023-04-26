You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A seminary in Louisiana fired a professor for offering on Facebook to fly women out of the South to get an abortion, The Guardian reported.

The professor, Greg Williams, is also a volunteer pilot who helps transport people in need of medical care. Though he did not explicitly mention abortion in his post, his phrasing and the regions he referenced made clear what he was talking about.

“If any women need to make an unexpected trip from the south to, say, Illinois or New Mexico or Virginia for reasons that are none of my business, I can provide safe, private air transport that would get you where you need to go and back the same day at a price that will work for you,” he wrote.

Saint Joseph Seminary College, the New Orleans–area institution where he worked, fired Williams in accordance with a policy that prohibits employees from publicly expressing beliefs that go against the teachings of the Catholic church, which is staunchly antiabortion.

Williams, a professor of Greek and Latin, had taught at the seminary for seven years.

Attorneys told Williams that the seminary was within its rights to fire him since Louisiana is an at-will employment state, The Guardian reported.