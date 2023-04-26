You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Vermont State University will not make previously announced cuts to its libraries and sports programs, VTDigger reported.

Interim president Mike Smith said Monday that the university will rescind the layoffs of library staff, who were slated to lose their jobs as part of a much-maligned plan to make the system’s libraries all digital.

Athletics programs at two of the system’s three universities will also continue for at least three years, reversing plans to downgrade sports.

“I have not hidden the fact that I think these are distractions,” Smith said during a Board of Trustees meeting Monday. “This is a way to put these behind us.”

Smith took over Vermont State earlier this month following the abrupt resignation of president Parwinder Grewal after less than a year on the job. He faced backlash for the draconian cuts he proposed in merging Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College into one system by July 1.