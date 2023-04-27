You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Charles Lieber, a prominent chemist convicted of hiding research ties to China, will not serve any more prison time, a federal judge has ruled, Nature reported.

District Judge Rya Zobel sentenced Lieber, formerly at Harvard University, to time already served—which amounted to two days of incarceration—plus two years of supervised release. He will spend the first six months of that release confined to his home. Lieber was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, as well as $34,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, which he has already submitted.

Marc Mukasey, Lieber’s lawyer, told Nature in a statement, “We are grateful for the outcome.”

Most Popular

Lieber was found guilty by a jury in December 2021 on six counts of making false statements to federal agents, filing false tax returns and failing to disclose a foreign bank account in China. He told investigators that he was not associated with a Chinese talent-recruitment program—the Thousand Talents Plan—when in fact he was recruited through the program to lead a laboratory at the Wuhan University of Technology, in China. Participating in a foreign talent-recruitment program is not illegal, but lying to federal agents about it is.

He was paid, but did not report to the IRS, about $200,000.

Lieber was tried under the now-defunct China Initiative of the Justice Department.

Next Story

A scientist measures levels in a body of water.
Student Success Academic Life
Academic Success Tip: Promote LGBTQ+ Safety and Inclusion in the Field

A paper led by an Earlham College professor of biology and environmental sustainability offers best practices in LGBT

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan