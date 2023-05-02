You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A roof collapsed at an off-campus home near Ohio State University Saturday night. Fourteen people believed to be students were hospitalized, CNN reported.

“It appears that the roof was overloaded with students—we’ve heard numbers between 15 and 45 students on a rooftop that was not designed to have anybody on it, and it gave way,” Columbus fire chief Steve Martin said.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Ohio State said that the university has “been monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible. Our thoughts are with the individuals who were present and their friends and family.”