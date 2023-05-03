You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Susquehanna University is eliminating 18 jobs as part of a plan to rebalance its budget and create a sustainable future, according to a statement from President Jonathan Green.

The small, private institution in Pennsylvania has faced “unplanned financial challenges” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

“To close the budget gap by the next fiscal year, administrators identified as many recurring savings in the operating budget as possible, eliminated some vacant positions and weighed all other options before making the difficult decision to eliminate 18 filled positions,” the statement read. “It was carefully planned to impact as few people as possible.”

Going forward, the university has no plans to cut more jobs, “but will continue to review future positions made vacant by departures or retirements,” Green said. He added that no academic majors would be eliminated.