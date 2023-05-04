You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The American University of Puerto Rico will end its operations at the end of this year, the institution announced on its website.

A translation of the private, nonprofit institution’s Spanish-language notice said that its Board of Trustees had made the “difficult and painful decision to permanently suspend the operations” of the institution in December 2023, and that its summer 2023 session would be its last.

The notice said that the institution had strived for a decade to make its educational experiences for students “more attractive and innovative.” A combination of the hurricanes that struck the island territory, global demographic trends and the pandemic “created an unfavorable scenario for the possibility of enrolling and maintaining the necessary number of students to continue providing the services and academic quality to which the university has been committed throughout its history.”

Efforts to find a suitable merger partner also failed, the university said.

“It only remains to thank the faculty and support staff for their dedication and commitment to the institutional mission, goals and objectives and their commitment to serving you, our students,” the statement read.