The head coach of the West Virginia University men’s basketball team used an antigay slur, twice, during a radio interview.

The coach, Bob Huggins, apologized Monday, and the university said it was reviewing the matter.

According to ESPN, the slur came during a discussion of his prior work at the University of Cincinnati. He was criticizing fans of Xavier University of Ohio, a crosstown rival.

“Any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, my God, they can get away with anything,” Huggins said in the interview.

The radio host said, “I think it was ‘transgender night,’ wasn’t it?"

Huggins then said, “What it was, was all those fags, those Catholic fags, I think.”

In a statement released by the university, Huggins said, “Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for—and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

West Virginia’s athletics department said, “Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”