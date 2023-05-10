You have /5 articles left.
The Alaska Legislature on Tuesday rejected one of Governor Mike Dunleavy’s nominees for the University of Alaska’s Board of Regents.

The Alaska Beacon said that the rejected person was Bethany Marcum, who is the former head of the Alaska Policy Forum, a nonprofit that promotes conservative policies.

Legislators cited Marcum’s support for the governor’s proposal (later withdrawn) to cut the university budget by 41 percent.

“You’ve got to believe in the basic premise of the institution,” said Representative Andy Josephson.

