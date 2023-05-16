Medaille University in Buffalo, N.Y., which was set to be absorbed by crosstown Trocaire College, will close after the acquisition fell through last week, the university announced Monday.

No specific reason was given for the collapse of the acquisition talks; officials previously noted that the plan had been terminated and that confidentiality reasons prevented them from saying more. The consequence of the failed acquisition means that Medaille University will now close on Aug. 31, according to a statement from the university attributed to interim president Lori Quigley.

“Medaille has been under significant budgetary constraints over the last several months due to several factors, including declining enrollment, outstanding liabilities and other challenges that are affecting colleges and universities across the region, state and nation,” Quigley said. “Because the integration will not occur, and due to the financial instability of the institution, the Medaille University Board of Trustees has voted to close Medaille, as of August 31, 2023.”

Medaille, which has an endowment of around $2 million, has struggled in recent years with enrollment. In fall 2013, the university enrolled 2,390 students, according to the Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. By fall 2019, right before the coronavirus hit and slowed enrollment across the nation, Medaille had just over 2,000 students. But in fall 2021, Medaille enrolled only 1,814 students, per the most recent federal data.

News of Medaille’s closure had not yet been posted to the university website as of late Monday.