You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Faculty at Northland Community and Technical College have overwhelmingly voted no confidence in President Sandy Kiddoo, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Faculty cited declining enrollment at the Minnesota community college and other issues.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

“We have seen not just an enrollment decline, but a real decline in the climate or the culture at the college. It feels like our hallways are very empty; it doesn’t feel like there’s any vibrancy to the institution,” said Brent Braga, president of the faculty union chapter at the East Grand Forks campus. “This president hasn’t offered any clear direction, any clear vision, in that.”

Kiddoo, who was named president of the college in 2021, said in a statement after the vote that she is committed to “collaborative conversations on how I can improve and work together” with faculty members.