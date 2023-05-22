You have /5 articles left.
David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Brothers Discovery, was met with boos and chants during his commencement speech at Boston University, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The boos and chants started with his introduction and continued throughout his speech.

The students were backing the current strike by Hollywood writers.

The Reporter described “screams, shouts, chants and even profanity from the hundreds of seniors seated in the field. ‘We don’t want you here,’ ‘Pay your writers’ and ‘Shut up, Zaslav’ could be heard emanating from the crowd.”

Written By

Scott Jaschik

