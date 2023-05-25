You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Two Christian colleges and a group of Christian parents sued the state of Minnesota Wednesday over a provision in the state budget, The Star Tribune reported.

The provision limits the colleges’ ability to participate in the Postsecondary Enrollment Options program, known as PSEO. Through the program, colleges can offer instruction and credit for free to high school students.

The colleges object to a provision in the state budget that bars colleges that require a statement of faith from students to enroll. Some Christian colleges require such statements and others do not.

The provision illegally discriminates on the basis of religion, the suit says.

The office of Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, did not respond to a request for comment.

The colleges suing over the provision are Crown College and the University of Northwestern.