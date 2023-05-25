You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Two Christian colleges and a group of Christian parents sued the state of Minnesota Wednesday over a provision in the state budget, The Star Tribune reported.

The provision limits the colleges’ ability to participate in the Postsecondary Enrollment Options program, known as PSEO. Through the program, colleges can offer instruction and credit for free to high school students.

The colleges object to a provision in the state budget that bars colleges that require a statement of faith from students to enroll. Some Christian colleges require such statements and others do not.

Most Popular

The provision illegally discriminates on the basis of religion, the suit says.

The office of Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, did not respond to a request for comment.

The colleges suing over the provision are Crown College and the University of Northwestern.

Next Story

The Last Resort book cover
Opinion
Blogs Learning Innovation
‘The Last Resort’ and ‘Universities on Fire’

Placing these books in conversation.

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report