About 20 percent of applicants to California community colleges are scams, just designed to obtain student aid without enrolling, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The scams grew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

California community colleges are particularly vulnerable to the scams because they are required to accept any student in the state with a high school diploma, and a Social Security number is not required to apply.