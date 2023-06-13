You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Two of those who were shot and survived the February shootings at Michigan State University have sued the university, WILX News reported.

“The university’s decision to ignore complaints—regarding the lack of restrictions, the general and public access to campus buildings, and the failure to correct known defective conditions and security measures resulted in an unreasonably dangerous risk of injury. There is no rationale as to why Michigan State University chose to ignore complaints and failed to take any corrective action to remedy the defective conditions,” said the suit.

It was filed on behalf of Troy Forbush and the legal guardians of Nathan Statly.

Forbush’s lawsuit states that his lungs were damaged in the shooting. He was a double major in Michigan State’s College of Music and was pursuing a career as a vocal performer.

Statly’s lawsuit said he required emergency brain surgery and months in different hospitals. His injuries require him to use a wheelchair, and he has not yet been discharged.

A Michigan State spokesman said, “Many lives among our community have been profoundly impacted by the violence our campus experienced. We are heartbroken and sorry for the tragic loss of life and each person harmed by senseless gun violence. MSU has been engaged in conversations with the families of those we lost and those injured to identify ways to provide ongoing support, and we are committed to keeping those lines of communication open.”