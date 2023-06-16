You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

House Republicans’ latest plan to improve the student loan system focuses on helping defaulted borrowers get back on track and adjusting income-driven repayment plans.

North Carolina representative Virginia Foxx, the Republican who chairs the House education committee, sponsored the Federal Assistance to Initiate Repayment (FAIR) Act along with Utah representative Burgess Owens and Michigan representative Lisa McClain, both Republicans.

The act would create one income-driven repayment plan, prevent excessive interest from accruing for distressed borrowers, end time-based forgiveness, require the department to provide more guidance to loan servicers and allow borrowers in default to enroll in an affordable repayment plan, according to a fact sheet.

Most Popular

The bill also would prevent the Biden administration from moving forward with its proposed income-driven repayment changes.

“The FAIR Act is a fiscally responsible, targeted response to the chaos caused by Biden’s student loan scam,” Foxx and the other co-sponsors said in a joint statement. “This Republican solution takes important steps to fix the broken student loan system, provide borrowers with clear guidance on repayment, and protect taxpayers from the economic fallout caused by the administration’s radical free college agenda.”

The FAIR Act is the latest proposal from congressional Republicans aimed at showing a different path forward to address the student debt crisis. Senate Republicans introduced their proposal earlier this week.

“The president’s radical guidance and reckless executive orders have left schools, servicers, and students uncertain about the future,” the joint statement says. “The pandemic is over, and borrowers need concrete guidance on a pathway forward to repayment.”

Next Story

A female student sits on her bed wearing headphones taking notes during an online class.
Student Success Academic Life
Supporting Online Student Engagement With Course Design

Institutions developing programs for online learners should consider student opinions about course material and deliv

Written By

Katherine Knott

Found In

Student Aid Policy

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report