Simmons University, a women’s college in Boston, is considering cutting several liberal arts departments in an attempt to improve the college’s finances, The Boston Globe reported.

The departments to perhaps be eliminated include literature, modern languages, philosophy and sociology. The college is best known for its programs in nursing and social work.

Enrollment is down 11.5 percent since 2019.

President Lynn Perry Wooten is also trying to change a contract Simmons has with 2U, an online learning company. Under the contract, negotiated before Wooten arrived at Simmons, 2U gets between 50 percent and 62 percent of tuition for each student in its online programs—more than half of all Simmons’s graduate students. The contract runs through 2039.

A spokesperson for 2U declined to comment.

