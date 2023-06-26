You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission this month granted reauthorization for every private college in the state to continue to operate and award degrees, except for one: Alderson Broaddus University, MetroNews reported.

The commission delayed a decision on Alderson Broaddus because of concerns about the university’s finances, said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, chancellor of the commission. The commission requested additional information about Alderson Broaddus.

Enrollment at the college is down to about 500 undergraduate and 170 graduate students.

Most Popular

The university declined to answer specific questions about enrollment or finances.

But it released this statement: “In the general higher education landscape, enrollment numbers have been in decline at most colleges and universities. With a smaller pool of traditional college-aged students, the effects of the pandemic, and an emphasis on technical education, enrollments at four-year institutions have dropped. All colleges and universities, especially private institutions, have been impacted over the last several years.”

Next Story

Illustration of a scale weighing money on one side and textbooks and a graduation cap on the other.
Business Financial Health
Is College Worth It? Recent Analysis Says Yes

The analysis shows that about 80 percent of colleges provide a “minimum economic return” that makes an undergraduate

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot