You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A long-awaited merger of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges is happening July 1. The singular statewide college will be called Connecticut State Community College, NBC Connecticut reported. Students will be able to take classes on all 12 campuses.

“Now it’s simply one statewide college with multiple campuses across the state and we’re given the freedom of movement and choice to the student,” John Maduko, president of Connecticut State Community College, told NBC. He said the move has been under discussion for six years.

The New England Commission of Higher Education, a regional accreditor, approved plans for the merger last year and officially accredited the institution this month. Faculty and staff members have been resistant to the structural change, while administrators have advocated for it as a response to enrollment declines and financial challenges.

Most Popular

Next Story

Three students wearing Saxbys shirts smile behind the register in the coffee shop
Student Success Academic Life
Experiential Learning Cafe Provides Internship Credit, Life Skills

Mount St.

Written By

Sara Weissman Sara Weissman

Found In

Community Colleges

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot