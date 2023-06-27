You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A long-awaited merger of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges is happening July 1. The singular statewide college will be called Connecticut State Community College, NBC Connecticut reported. Students will be able to take classes on all 12 campuses.

“Now it’s simply one statewide college with multiple campuses across the state and we’re given the freedom of movement and choice to the student,” John Maduko, president of Connecticut State Community College, told NBC. He said the move has been under discussion for six years.

The New England Commission of Higher Education, a regional accreditor, approved plans for the merger last year and officially accredited the institution this month. Faculty and staff members have been resistant to the structural change, while administrators have advocated for it as a response to enrollment declines and financial challenges.