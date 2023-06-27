You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A custodian working at a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute lab destroyed over two decades’ worth of research when he switched off a super-cold freezer while trying to silence an “annoying” alarm, according to a lawsuit filed by RPI against the third-party firm that employed the cleaner. 

The public university in Troy, N.Y., contends that the damaged research materials, which included cell cultures and samples along with other items, would cost more than $1 million to recreate. That includes materials for a project led by K. V. Lakshmi, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology, who along with her students had been working on a project concerning renewable energy and photosynthesis for 25 years before the materials were largely destroyed, according to The Albany Times Union.

In the lawsuit, RPI says the freezer shut down when the custodian turned off a circuit breaker to stop a persistent alarm from blaring, even though there was a sign on the door to the freezer explaining the source of the alarm and how to mute it.

Michael Ginsberg, RPI’s attorney in the case, said the loss was caused by “negligence.”

Most Popular

Next Story

Protesters at the University of Buffalo, including one holding up a pride flag, demonstrate outside of a Michael Knowles appearance on campus.
Students Free Speech
University at Buffalo Clubs Caught in Free Speech Crossfire

The student assembly introduced a new rule banning recognition of clubs affiliated with outside groups.

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot