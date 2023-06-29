You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

a professor and two students were stabbed Wednesday in a philosophy class on gender issues at the University of Waterloo, in Canada, the Associated Press reported.

A suspect in the stabbings is a member of the “university community,” a spokesman said. The suspect is being questioned.

The three who were stabbed were being treated at a hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Yusuf Kaymak, a student, told CTV News the attack happened in a gender studies class. “The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor; he said ‘yeah,’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out,” Kaymak said.

Most Popular

Next Story

A photo of Bandy X. Lee, a light-skinned woman with dark hair and bangs, leaning on a shelf in a library.
Faculty Issues Academic Freedom
Yale Professor Who Diagnosed Dershowitz and Trump in Tweet Loses Appeal

A professor lost her—“voluntary,” as Yale puts it—position after tweeting about the two.

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot