You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Calvin University has acquired Compass College of Film and Media, a small nonprofit college also located in Grand Rapids, Mich. The move will allow Calvin to expand its offerings for students as well as extend the physical reach of its campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

Both Calvin and Compass College are Christian institutions.

Compass College of Film and Media offers a range of programs that will now become part of Calvin’s Department of Communication. Incoming and currently enrolled Compass students will be guaranteed spots at Calvin as transfers or direct admits. Calvin will match Compass’s tuition for the upcoming academic year and honor financial aid award packages.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

A spokesperson said financial details of the acquisition were not yet available. According to a news release, “The partnership and closure of Compass College’s degree program are expected to be finalized prior to the start of the Fall 2023 semester, pending the completion of a comprehensive framework for the transition of assets, regulatory approvals and the approval of the boards of both institutions.”

Compass College has historically had low enrollment. The college enrolled 74 students in fall 2021, according to the latest federal data. That number is down slightly from fall 2019—the last semester before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. and slowed enrollment nationwide—when Compass enrolled 93 students. A decade ago, in 2013, Compass enrolled 81 students, according to the Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.