New Mexico State University has settled a lawsuit brought by two former basketball players who alleged that they were sexually assaulted by their teammates, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. The university agreed to pay the plaintiffs a total of $8 million.

The settlement releases the university, as well as two coaches and three other basketball players named in the suit, from liability. New Mexico’s attorney general could still bring criminal charges against individuals involved in the case, however.

The two victims claimed in the lawsuit that coaching staff and administrators failed to act after they reported the assaults, which they said took place amid hazing incidents that went on for months.

Eventually, one of the victims went to campus police to report the incident, leading the university to cancel its 2022–23 basketball season and fire head coach Greg Heiar.