A professor and two students were stabbed Wednesday in a philosophy class on gender issues at the University of Waterloo, in Canada, the Associated Press reported.

A suspect in the stabbings is a member of the “university community,” a spokesman said. The suspect is being questioned.

The three who were stabbed were being treated at a hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Yusuf Kaymak, a student, told CTV News the attack happened in a gender studies class. “The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor; he said ‘yeah,’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out,” Kaymak said.

