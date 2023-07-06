The executive board of the Berkshire Conference of Women Historians announced a series of policy changes to respond to a racist incident at its recent meeting.

“The Berkshire Conference of Women Historians leadership condemns the racist, homophobic, and Islamophobic comments of one of the Big Berks conference co-founders, Lois Banner. We acknowledge harm and apologize to scholars of color for their underrepresentation in decision-making positions and the continuing racism they encounter within our organization and in the spaces we create,” said the statement.

Banner said in a plenary celebrating the 50th anniversary of the conference that she wished she was Black, as her career would have been easier. She has not responded to a request from Inside Higher Ed to discuss the remarks.

The board statement noted, “The Berks did not have a panel on lesbian history until 1987 or a woman of color as an officer until 2002 … As we wrestle with Banner’s comments and our own inaction, we must note that her remarks constitute only the latest incident for our members, officers, and colleagues of color; many report one-on-one microaggressions and racist encounters at this conference and prior events. Though our organization looks very different than it did almost a century ago, we have not done enough to counter the bias within our own ranks, including last week.”

In addition, the board said, “We intend for this apology to begin a period of action and meaningful change.”

Specifically, the board said,