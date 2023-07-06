You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Brandeis University president Ronald Liebowitz has apologized to the university’s Orthodox Jewish student group for a university ad that called Brandeis “anything but orthodox,” The Times of Israel reported.

The two-page spread, which appeared in The New York Times Magazine last week, angered Orthodox Jews, who called it offensive.

Last week, the university defended the ad as “a play on words meant to highlight Brandeis’ unique story and history of innovation—as do the other ads in the campaign.”

But in a letter to the Orthodox group late in the week, Liebowitz said, “Clearly, the execution of this ad missed the mark.”