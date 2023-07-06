You have /5 articles left.
The University of Cincinnati reprimanded a faculty member after she gave a student a zero on an assignment for describing cisgender female athletes as “biological women,” The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Per the reprimand last month, Melanie Nipper, the adjunct instructor, must complete training about the university’s free speech policy and submit her syllabi to her department head, the newspaper reported. She didn’t respond to Inside Higher Ed’s request for comment Wednesday.

A student in Nipper’s Gender in Popular Culture class had complained about the grade on TikTok; Nipper said she offered to let the student resubmit the work, the newspaper reported.

In an email, the university told Inside Higher Ed that “As a matter of practice, we don’t comment on personnel issues.”

